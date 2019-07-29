Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is most likely to be announced as one of the potential candidates in the run for the next Congress president. The Congress secretary has been in news for her tough stance against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the wake of several tragic incidents in the state.

Ever since Rahul Gandhi resigned from the post of Congress President, the suspense over new Congress President has been brewing continuously with names like Sachin Pilot, Ashok Gehlot and Jyotraditya Scindia making rounds as potential candidates for the post. However, many refrained from suggesting Congress secretary Priyanka Gandhi’s name after Rahul made it clear that no one from the Gandhi family would be in the league of contenders for the top leadership.

But reports now suggest that Priyanka Gandhi will also make it to the list of potential Congress chiefs in the next Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting scheduled to be held later this week.

If one notices the current turn of events that has to do with the Congress, then it would be no surprise that Priyanka has been taking charge as a responsible Congress worker for important issues. From Sonbhadra massacre to Unnao rape, the lady has been making news for her politically incorrect stance against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. This sudden leadership charge (implicitly) by Priyanka has led political think tanks to wonder if her actions are a bid to pave way for her becoming the next Congress President.

Punjab CM Capt A Singh on being asked if Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would be right choice for Congress President:Outgoing Congress Pres to take a call on that.I'm sure as far as Priyanka Ji is concerned there would be absolute support of the Party if our Congress President wishes that pic.twitter.com/IFSAt3qre0 — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2019

Veterans like Shashi Tharoor and others have backed her candidature for the post. The latest to join the bandwagon is Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh who believes Priyanka would be an ideal candidate for the job.

Citing her ability to persuade masses, Singh said if Priyanka takes over as party chief, she would get all-round support. In a statement to ANI, Singh said Priyanka had a natural charisma inherited from her grandmother Indira Gandhi. He added that she also comes with the organisational experience of being an influential leader, especially her stint in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections showed her calibre as a mass leader.

A day ahead, Tharoor supporting Priyanka’s candidature said he hoped for her candidature as she was best suited to lead the party.

