The fight for ‘big brother’ tag among NDA allies – BJP and Shiv Sena – intensified on Monday, with Uddhav Thackeray’s party terming itself the ‘big brother’ in the present scenario of Maharashtra politics. But BJP made it clear that the party will not bow down before its one of the oldest ally in NDA. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said they are not desperate for a pre-poll alliance with Shiv Sena as the BJP has the capability to go it alone in Lok Sabha polls due in April or May this year.

The chief minister said the BJP wants an alliance with Shiv Sena as custodians of Hindutva and strong force against corruption. Fadnavis’ reaction comes hours after Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said his party is the big brother in Maharashtra, was the big brother and will be the big brother. Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena had called a meeting of its MPs. Party supremo Uddhav Thackeray had chaired the crucial meeting ahead of parliamentary elections. While talking to media persons after the meeting, Raut said the party leaders discussed Rafale, issue of drought in Maharashtra, and Centre’s quota move. On the 10% Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota to the general category, Uddhav Thackery said that people with annual income of 8 lakh must be exempted from paying Income Tax as the government have labelled them as poor. Both parties had contested 2014 Lok Sabha elections together and had won a total of 41 seats out of total 48 seats in the state. The Shiv Sena had won 18 seats out of the 20 seats it contested.

