Just a few days after the PNB scam was unearthed where celebrity jewellery designer Nirav Modi and Gitanjali Gems MD Mehul Choksi had defrauded the government-owned bank for Rs 11,380 crore, the Criminal Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered another case of bank fraud. Reports suggest that the CBI has registered a case against Delhi-based jewellery outlet for alleged fraud of Rs 389 crore at Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC). The complaint was filed by the bank almost six months back, however, the CBI registered a case on Thursday.

After the case was filed, the CBI started probing Karol Bagh-based Dwarka Das Seth International. It was found that the firm is engaged in manufacturing as well as trading of diamonds and other forms of jewellery. During primary investigation it was found that the Dwarka Das Seth International had availed several credit facilities from the Greater Kailash-II branch of OBC since 2007 by getting Foreign Letters of Credit (FLCs), foreign documentary bill purchase and other instruments. The firm is being run by Sabhya Seth and Reeta Seth, who are the residents of Punjabi Bagh area in Delhi. In the FIR filed by the CBI, all the owners of the firm have been named. The names include Sabhya Seth, Reeta Seth, Krishan Kumar Singh and Ravi Kumar Singh.

The matter was highlighted after the bank claimed that all the directors of the firm were untraceable from past 10 months. The bank also suspected that the directors might have left the country. As per reports, OBC had approached CBI in August last year against Dwarka Das Seth International. However, CBI registered an FIR in the case on February 23, 2018. In the complaint filed with the CBI, the bank claimed that Dwarka Das Seth International enjoyed various credit facilities. The firm had first started availing this facility in 2007 and the bills were released even before further bills were discounted.

Commenting on the matter, the OBC bank claimed that after cheating the bank Sabhya Seth formed a company in Dubai called Freya Trading Company.

