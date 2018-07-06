After the Supreme Court's ruling on the long-standing feud between Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and L-G Anil Baijal, Delhi CM and his deputy Manish Sisodia met Baijal for the first time on Friday in New Delhi. Although it looks like the two parties are working to set aside the personal differences, an official statement is yet to be made by either of them.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with his deputy Manish Sisodia, on Friday held a meeting with Lieutenant General Anil Baijal in New Delhi after the two parties reached an impasse regarding the control of services in the union territory. The meeting was called on the request of Delhi CM after he wrote to Anil Baijal seeking his assurances and support post the Supreme Court ruling. The meet took place at around 3pm and an official statement is yet to be made by either of the party.

After the meeting, Anil Baijal took to his official Twitter account and hinted at fruitful talks with the Delhi CM and Deputy CM. He wrote that he has assured Kejriwal and Sisodia of his continued support and cooperation in the interest of good governance and overall development of Delhi as per the letter and spirit of the Constitution.

Met Hon'ble CM @ArvindKejriwal & Hon'ble Dy. CM @msisodia . Assured them of my continued support & cooperation in the interest of good governance & overall development of Delhi as per the letter and spirit of Constitution. pic.twitter.com/veBl8rJZCU — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) July 6, 2018

Earlier, Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Anil Baijal seeking the meeting in order to understand if the Delhi CM and the L-G are on the same page after the apex court warned Baijal of his increasing interference in Delhi government’s day-to-day functioning.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia arrive to meet LG Anil Baijal pic.twitter.com/6yncm5jSsC — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2018

Before the Supreme Court ruling, the Delhi Chief Minister had been highly critical of Anil Baijal accusing him of causing hindrance to Kejriwal and his government’s activities at every step. However, the feud between the two was settled by the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

After the apex court ruled that the elected government is the boss and does not require a sign-off from the L-G in its functioning, Delhi Deputy CM underlined new rules which enabled the Chief Minister to transfer officers. But Sisodia’s proposal was swiftly rejected by the services department which said that L-G Anil Baijal will continue to head the department.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More