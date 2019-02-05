The Centre will ensure that neither any Indian national’s name is excluded nor any foreigner’s name included in the Final NRC, the Union Minister said. Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court reiterated that Centre will not extend the July 31 deadline for the completion of the NRC process will not be extended.

He further said the Central government would provide the required security forces in the state to hold elections

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said the Modi government is committed to the National Registrar of Citizens process in Assam and it will be completed within the stipulated time, hours after the Supreme Court rapped the over the NRC process. The Centre will ensure that neither an Indian national is excluded nor any foreigner name included in the final NRC, the Union Minister said. Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court reiterated that Centre will not extend the July 31 deadline for the completion of the NRC process will not be extended.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said it seems the entire efforts of the home ministry is to destroy the NRC process. The home ministry had filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking to stall the NRC keeping in mind the role of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in the election duty. Attorney General KK Venugopal had said that 167 companies of the central forces, which are currently deployed for NRC work, will also have to be moved during the general elections.

The draft NRC for Assam was published on July 30, 2018, that had left out around out around 40 lakh people. On January 24, the Supreme Court had directed the Assam government to publish the NRC list by July 31, 2019.

The top court had said that it can’t grant more time to the state government as the 2019 Lok Sabha elections are likely to be held within the next 3-4 months.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh: The Government is committed to complete the NRC process within the stipulated time and ensure that neither any Indian national’s name is excluded nor any foreigner’s name included in the Final NRC. pic.twitter.com/w2PfjdM5QC — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More