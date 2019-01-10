Alok Verma removed as CBI chief: A day after Supreme Court restored CBI boss Alok Verma's position, but ordered him to "cease and desist" from taking any major decisions, Mr Verma was moved out on Thursday evening, January 10, following a panel meeting led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The decision came after MR Verma reversed most of the transfers ordered which were by interim agency chief, M Nageswara Rao. Mr Verma was reinstated by the top court after he was divested from taking decisions and was asked to go on leave by the Central government amid a bitter battle with CBI boss 2, Special Director Rakesh Asthana. The committee was expected to decide whether the agency Director, whose term ends on January 31, will continue with full autonomy in taking decisions.

Meanwhile, it was Finance Minister Arun Jaitley who had welcomed the top court’s ruling as a “balanced judgement” and Congress stalwart Kharge on Wednesday had insisted that Mr Verma should be allowed to place his side of the story at the panel meeting.

Meanwhile, media reports said Mr Kharge was occupied with the passage of 107 upper caste quota Bill in the Lok Sabha and sought more time to read the verdict and its impact that would enable him to put other points in view. Interestingly, it was Kharge who was opposed to shunting out CBI Director from his post in the high-powered panel meet.

