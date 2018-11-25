Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday, November 25, Pakistan's invitation to the Kartarpur corridor event citing persistent terrorist attacks in his state and execution of Indian jawans by the Pakistani Army. Earlier, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had rejected Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi's invitation to attend the event owing to her commitments at the election campaign in Telangana.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday, November 25, declined Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s invitation to attend the opening ceremony of Kartarpur corridor as a mark of protest against cross-border terror attacks in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. In a letter to Qureshi, the veteran Congress leader expressed gratitude to the historic occasion, which he described as a long-time cherished desire of the Sikh community. However, he cited two reasons behind his rejection of the event — infiltration of Pakistan trained terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir and the involvement of Pakistan’s spy agency ISI in terror attacks.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had rejected Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s invitation to attend the event owing to her commitments at the election campaign in Telangana. The ministry of external affairs will send 2 of its Union Ministers — Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Hardeep Singh Puri — to attend the event, media reports said. The event will be attended by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday extended an invitation to Minister External Affairs (MEA) Sushma Swaraj to attend the groundbreaking ceremony at Kartarpur on November 28.

Pakistan’s invitation came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked the fall of the Berlin Wall to underline the potentially transformative nature of developing the Kartarpur corridor between arch-rivals India and Pakstan.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Saturday also welcomed the building of the Kartarpur corridor. The proposed Kartarpur Corridor will link Punjab’s border district of Gurdaspur with the historic Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur on the Pakistani side and cement people-to-people ties.

