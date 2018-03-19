Veteran Kashmiri Separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani has stepped down as the chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat. Soon after the Geelani resignation, the party elected Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai as the interim chairman till the new party chief get elected. Sources of the party claim that Geelani has resigned from chairman post due to continuous health concerns. Geelani has been repeatedly criticised by Indian authorities for promoting violence in the state and working as an agent of Pakistan.

Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai has replaced Veteran Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani as the chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat. 88-year-old Geelani is a member of Jamaat-e-Islami Kashmir and was heading TeH since 2001. Till the next party chief get elected, Ashraf Sehrai will be served as the interim chairman of TeH. Hurriyat sources claim that Geelani has stepped down from the post of Chairman due to his continuous health concerns. Probing in the terror funding cases in the region of Jammu and Kashmir could be the reason for the resignation of the separatist leader. Last Thursday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a charge sheet against Kashmiri separatists leader in the alleged terror funding case in a Delhi court.

The NIA has named 10 other Kashmiri separatists including Hurriyat leader Syed Shah Geelani’s son-in-law Altaf Ahmed Shah. The separatist leader has also served as the president of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, an umbrella organisation fo separatist parties in Jammu and Kashmir. Geelani was an elected as a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Sopore constituency three time, 1972, 1977 and 1987 respectively. Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir state has blamed Geelani for the rise in militancy in Kashmir. In October 2013 he was re-elected as chairman of Hurriyat Conference (G), a faction of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference.

Geelani has been repeatedly criticised by Indian authorities for promoting violence in the state and working as an agent of Pakistan. Speaking over the major development in Tehreek-e-Hurriyat spokesperson of the party said, “The TeH led by Syed Ali Geelani today held a meeting at its office in Srinagar and elected senior member Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai as the party chairman.” On November 29, 2010, Geelani, along with writer Arundhati Roy, Maoist Varavara Rao and three others.

Geelani had appealed to the people of Kashmir to boycott the 2014 J&K Legislative Assembly completely, not accepting the proposals for self-rule or autonomy that had been offered by the People’s Democratic Party and National Conference. Tehreek-e-Hurriyat is a separatist organisation of Jammu and Kashmir founded on August 7, 2014.

