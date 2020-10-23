Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday announced that poor people in the state will be vaccinated for free against Coronavirus. Bihar BJP also announced a free vaccine for all people of Bihar in their manifesto for Bihar polls.

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 22 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said that the COVID-19 vaccine will be made available in the state free of cost to poor people who cannot afford it.

Speaking to ANI, Chouhan said, “In Madhya Pradesh, coronavirus cases have been controlled to a large extent and the active cases are getting low. The government is making efforts to have control over this disease. But its permanent cure is the vaccine.”

“When trials of COVID-19 vaccine started in the country, then poor people asked questions whether they would be able to afford it. The state government has decided that the COVID-19 vaccine will be made available in the state free of cost to poor people who cannot afford it,” the Chief Minister said.

Earlier in the day, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its manifesto for three-phase Bihar elections and promised that after the approval of the coronavirus vaccine from ICMR, every person in the state will get vaccinated free of cost.

