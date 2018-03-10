Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu has been given the additional charge of Civil Aviation Ministry. A few days ago, Telugu Desam Party's leader Ashok Gajapathi Raju resigned as Civil Aviation Minister. Suresh Prabhu had also served as Railways Minister in Modi government. The decision has come amid the process of disinvestment of Air India and its subsidiaries. The central government is also trying to expand affordable regional flying scheme UDAN.

Following the Prabhu resign, Piyush Goyal was appointed as the Railways Minister. The decision has come amid the process of disinvestment of Air India and its subsidiaries. The central government is also trying to expand the affordable regional flying scheme UDAN. In last few years air traffic has grown at a rapid rate while infrastructure development did not keep pace. After last year cabinet reshuffle, Prabhu was appointed as the Commerce and Industry Minister. On this development, Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted, “As advised by the Prime Minister, #PresidentKovind has directed that Shri Suresh Prabhu, Cabinet Minister, shall be assigned charge of the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation, in addition to his existing portfolio.”

Last year, Suresh Prabhu offered to resign from the post of Railways Minister but Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked him to wait. Even after the TDP leaders resign from Modi cabinet, TDP’s Lok Sabha Parliamentarians are still part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). In recent time, largest ally of NDA Shiv Sena has questioned the BJP’s of coalition management. The central government has refused to grant its demand for a Special Category Status, citing constitutional hurdles.

