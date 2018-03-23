The Indian National Congress (INC) on Friday notified the Lok Sabha that the party will move a no-confidence motion against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government. Congress floor leader Mallikarjun Kharge has written a letter to the Lok Sabha Secretary General, giving a notification required for a no-confidence motion.

The Indian National Congress (INC) on Friday notified the Lok Sabha that the party will move a no-confidence motion against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government. Congress floor leader Mallikarjun Kharge has written a letter to the Lok Sabha Secretary General, giving a notification required for a no-confidence motion. According to the letter, Kharge has requested that the motion be included in the revised list of business for March 27 (Tuesday next). “This House expresses No-Confidence in the Council of Ministers,” the notice stated. After Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and YSR Congress, the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress has become the third party to move the no-confidence motion against the Union government in the Lok Sabha.

Earlier today, the no-confidence motion moved by TDP and YSR Congress could not be taken due to unmanageable disruption. Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the house proceedings for the day following the noisy protest by Opposition MPs, mainly led by AIADMK and Telangana Rashtra Samiti members. She said she cannot take up the notices for no-trust motion as the House was not in order. The House needs the support of at least 50 members to accept and start a debate on the no-confidence motion.

For the past three weeks, both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have been adjourned over various issues like the banking scam, Cauvery water dispute and demand to give special status to Andhra Pradesh. These disruptions have resulted in the delaying of the passing of the Finance Bill.

