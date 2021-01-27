The violence that broke out during Republic Day is what the Supreme Court had feared, but did not stop the farmers from protesting. After seeing what happened and the number of FIR's filed, further decisions of the Supreme Court are awaited.

The violence which was seen during the tractor rallies on Republic Day came as a hindrance for the unions who have been agitating against the three farm laws. The farmer unions are resolved about continuing their protests and not go back home while trying to isolate the protest and the violence which took place on Tuesday. The farmer unions are set on not abandoning their plans of marching to the Parliament on Budget Day, but this may not be taken well by the government.

After two months of peaceful protests on Delhi’s borders and 11 rounds of negotiations with the Central government, the farmer unions will find themselves under tight scrutiny due to the chaos which prevailed in Delhi on Republic Day. Delhi witnessed violent scenes as farmers participating in a tractor rally clashed with the police, broke barricades and stormed the Red Fort, and the police responded with tear gases and lathi charge.

As authorities planned a crackdown to the violence that took place, there were many who were injured from the farmers’ side as well as the police. As many as twenty FIRs have been registered so far in connection with violence, said the Delhi Police. There were concerns from the Ministry of Home Affairs as well as the Supreme Court about the R-Day tractor parade, but they were assured that the rally would stay peaceful.

Samkyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of protesting unions, has called a meeting later today, to discuss the violence that broke out during the farmers’ tractor parade in the national capital. Before the Morcha meeting, representatives of 32 Punjab unions will also meet at the Singhu border to discuss.

