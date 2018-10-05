On Friday, Shiv Sena joined the Opposition parties to slam Centre's newly announced "meagre" cut in petrol and diesel prices. Though the move has been welcomed by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, he asserted that the ruling party should have shown enough valour by slashing the fuel price to Rs 15-20 per litre.

Hours after the Centre offered marginal relief to the common man on Thursday, by announcing a cut of Rs 2.50 in fuel prices, Opposition parties, including Trinamool Congress hit back at the ruling BJP by claiming it was a minimal cut. Rahul Gandhi led-Congress initially slammed the Modi government by saying that the move seems like a “band-aid” treatment. On Friday, Shiv Sena joined the Opposition to attack the Centre for “meagre reduction” in petrol and diesel prices.

Just after the Centre’s decision, Devendra Fadnavis was quick to slash the price of petrol by Rs. 2.50 per litre in Maharashtra. To this, Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale said that the move by the government is a result of common man’s anguish. He further added that prices in Mumbai should have been minimal as the crude oil is processed in the financial hub and is home to innumerable refineries.

Other Shiv Sena spokesperson Neelam Gorhe lampooned the ruling party by saying that the fuel prices surged at the speed of a bullet train. However, they have been slashed at a snail’s pace.

Though the move has been welcomed by another Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, he asserted that the ruling party should have shown enough valour by slashing the fuel price to Rs. 15-20 per litre.

Meanwhile, the reduction came after almost 20 political parties in earlier September organised a nation-wide shutdown against the incessant fuel prices. The shutdown was witnessed in many parts of the country, including Delhi, Odisha, Kerala and Karnataka.

