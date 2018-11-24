Ayodhya has been virtually turned into a fortress ahead of Vishwa Hindu Parishad's Dharam Sabha on Sunday. As per reports, one additional DGP, one deputy inspector general (DIG), along with 3 SPs, 10 additional SPs, 21 deputy SPs, 160 inspectors, 700 constables have been deployed for tomorrow's sabha. And not only these, but 42 companies of PAC, five companies of RAF, ATS commandos and drones were also deployed in the city.

After Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray attacked Modi-led BJP to declare the date for Ram temple construction, the city has been virtually turned into a fortress ahead of Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Dharam Sabha on Sunday. Multiple layers of security along with drone surveillance have been planned to keep an eye on possible trouble in the city. Earlier in the day, Uddhav said he was in the city to wake up the Kumbhkaran who had been sleeping for 4 years.

Shiv Sena chief is also reported to be planning a rally in the city, however, as per Ayodhya mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay, no permission has been given for the Shiv Sena by the government to hold any rally. Ahead of Thackeray’s visit today, Section 144, restricting the assembly of more than four people, was imposed in Ayodhya as a precautionary measure.

The VHP’s call for a Dharma Sabha has generated heat in the city. The sabha is called to give a call for the construction of the Ram temple at the disputed site. Today Uddhav Thackeray added fuel to fire, giving a call for a date first and then a dialogue. Alluding to his alliance with the BJP at Centre, Uddhav said that he was in Ayodhya to wake up the sleeping Kumbhkaran.

Earlier, Sena had demanded an ordinance before 2019 for constructing the temple. In an editorial article in Saamana, the party had claimed that the sentiment among Hindus, now, was “first temple and then government”.

