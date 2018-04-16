In the wake of gory rape cases held in Jammu and Kashmir's nomadic Kathua regional and Uttar Pradesh's Unno, after Indian UK based students, retired bureaucrats in an open letter demanded stringent actions against the Kathua rape accused by the Central government. Expressing concern over the "decline in the secular, democratic, and liberal values enshrined in our constitution" the letter condemned the Centre failure's "in performing the most basic of the responsibilities given to it by the people.

As the country witnessed massive uproar over the recent rape cases which occurred in Jammu and Kashmir’s nomadic Kathua regional and Uttar Pradesh’s Unno, thousands of people hit the streets of Mumbai and Delhi on Sunday night in order to express their anger against the heinous crimes and on Centre’s incompetence in handling the rape cases. Among them were a group of 49 retired civil servants in an open letter wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, holding him responsible for why they called a “terrifying state of affairs”.

Expressing concern over the “decline in the secular, democratic, and liberal values enshrined in our constitution” the letter condemned the Centre failure’s “in performing the most basic of the responsibilities given to it by the people”. Digging out at serving bureaucrats, the letter also criticised them by saying they “seem to have failed in their duty”. Just ahead of Narendra Modi’s visit to London, Indian students earlier asked him to give a concrete response on how will he provide justice to the rape victims, which include-Oxford India Society, Indian Society of Manchester, Salford Indian Society, Bharat Parivar, Queen Mary Indian Society.

The gangrape and murder case of the 8-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua outraged the country after a police charge sheet revealed horrific details of the case. Protests were held in Mumbai and Delhi on Sunday, April 16, thousands of people holding placards, candles came out on the streets. similar demonstrations were held in other parts of the country which include, Bengaluru, Goa, Thiruvananthapuram, Ajmer, Bhopal and Chandigarh.

