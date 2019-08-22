Swedish Foreign Minister has urged both India and Pakistan to initiate bilateral dialogue to resolve Kashmir issue. She said the mounting tensions between the two countries were disturbing and the two should resolve it at the earliest.

After US, now Sweden has also called out for bilateral talks between India and Pakistan over abrogation of Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. It has asked both New Delhi and Islamabad to consider bilateral dialogue to end the standoff.

Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom in a telephonic conversation on Wednesday told her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi that the issue can be resolved over talks. She emphasized that the European Union including Sweden supported bilateral political solution between both the countries over Kashmir and that it was crucial to have dialogue via diplomatic channels.

Several US lawmakers too expressed concern over the mounting crisis between India and Pakistan and urged for bilateral talks to resolve the matter. Some had, in fact, raised concerns over clampdown of communication network in the valley demanding the restrictions be lifted-off immediately. Though US President Donal Trump has kept a neutral stand offering mediation for the second time.

Worrying situation in Jammu and Kashmir. In a telephone call today with Pakistan’s FM H.E. Shah Mahmood Qureshi I stressed that the EU, incl. Sweden, supports a bilateral political solution between India and Pakistan over Kashmir, dialogue through diplomatic channels is crucial. — Margot Wallström (@margotwallstrom) August 21, 2019

On August 5, India abrogated Article 370 following which Pakistan, in a vocal show of retaliation suspended bilateral ties with India which included cross-border trade, train and bus services.

Recently, it also moved the United Nations Security Council where it could not retrieve a productive output following which it has now asserted to move the International Court of Justice to discuss the Kashmir issue.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Foreign Minister Qureshi is learnt to have dialed French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian over Kashmir issue, who in response too suggested bilateral dialogue between India and Pakistan. India has, time and again, called Article 370 an internal matter and reiterated no-third party interference in the matter.

