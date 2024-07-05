Aftereffects Of Team India's Massive Victory Parade: Shoes Scattered, Damaged Cars

This is what happened at Mumbai’s Marine Drive as Team India’s T20 World Cup triumph procession passed the famous sea face: a broken pole, shoes all over the place, and dented cars. The chaos that ensued as people flocked to see the World Cup heroes is depicted in the aftermath. Thus yet, there have been no reports of injuries.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Footwear scattered everywhere at Mumbai’s Marine Drive after the T20 World Cup victory parade. According to Mumbai Police, the conditions of several fans gathered had deteriorated- some got injured and some had trouble breathing. pic.twitter.com/PvHjZKfPrn — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2024

After over ten years, the team that had won the most prized trophy in T20 cricket returned home to the cheers of enormous crowds gathered at the seafront. The supporters, some of whom were wearing blue jerseys, sang “India India,” “Vande Mataram,” and “Bharat Mata ki Jai” as they applauded the team. Nonetheless, a lot of people found the large, crammed throng uncomfortable.

A woman appeared to have fainted from suffocation. Images showed her being carried by a policeman on his shoulder as he attempted to remove her from the crowd. According to witnesses, fans joyfully danced on the roofs of cars, causing damage to them.

Maharashtra | Condition of several fans who had gathered to welcome the Indian cricket team deteriorated- some got injured and some had trouble breathing. 10 people were taken to the nearest government hospital for treatment. Out of the two people who have been admitted, one has… — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2024

Several parked cars with damages on their roofs were observed along Marine Drive. On the ground, there was also a broken pole that appeared to have been damaged during the frantic rush of spectators to see the open-top bus parade headed by Rohit Sharma’s team.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: “…The crowd started increasing and there was no protection from the police. Nothing was streamlined. As the team arrived people started shouting and those standing ahead of me fell…,” says Ravi Solanki, a cricket fan present at Marine Drive during the… https://t.co/ZDWk0LZ8Ng pic.twitter.com/7Ynl1fdQz9 — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2024

There were severe traffic bottlenecks in South Mumbai. Vehicle traffic was halted in the direction of Marine Drive, which caused havoc on other roadways as cars were parked side by side. Since Marine Drive was already extremely congested, police issued announcements warning people not to go there.

At the Wankhede Stadium, the Indian squad was congratulated following the conclusion of the victory procession. The squad was given a cheque for ₹ 125 crore by the office bearers of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

India ended a 13-year drought when they won their second trophy in the T20 World Cup final on June 29. They also made history by being the first squad to win the T20 World Cup without losing.

