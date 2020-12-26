The agitation near Delhi borders, which began on November 26, has entered its 31st day. A fresh meeting amongst 40 farmers will be held at 2 pm today to take a decision on holding talks with the centre as the stalemate continues over the agricultural laws. Farmers have announced to block all the toll plazas in Haryana from 10 am.

Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging the protest along Delhi borders. The farmers are demanding a complete withdraw of the new farm laws and demands the guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system being retained. The multiple rounds of discussion between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have stand-off. The only concern about the protesting farmers is that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatize farming. Yesterday, PM Narendra Modi released an installment of the financial benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN). At the push of a button, PM Modi enabled transfer of more than Rs 18,000 crore to over 9 crore beneficiary farmer families. PM also interacted with and addressed farmers from six states as part of the event.

The decision to block all the toll plazas in Haryana from 10 am comes soon after the government’s latest letter invited for the talks. One of the leaders on Friday informed that another meeting to hold the next day to take a decision on the centers’ letter. The purpose of the meeting is to decide whether to resume talks with the government as it seems through previous letters that the government has not understood the issues so far.

Former CM of Gujarat, Shankersinh Vaghela too announced ‘Challo Dilli’ campaigns in Ahmedabad, however he is under detention at home. Besides, SAD. Now NDA constituent, the Rajasthan-based Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) has come out in support of the farmers’ protest against the new laws. The RLP announced thousands of vehicles will reach Shahjahanpur border on Friday to join the agitation.

Ahead of the on-going protests to repeal the new farm laws, the nail-biting war of words has intensified between the parties. The Congress also submitted the party memorandum having two crore signatures to President Ram Nath Kovind for the repeal of the farm laws, against which farmers are protesting on the Delhi borders since last month. While in an editorial, Saamana, the Shiv Sena has indirectly pleaded, handing over the leadership of UPA to Sharad Pawar. Besides, questions have also been raised on the leadership capability of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

