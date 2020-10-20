AAP MLAs on Monday spent the night inside Punjab Assembly to express their dissatisfaction against farm laws. Alleging that Punjab CM is hatching a conspiracy against farmers, the leader of opposition demanded copies of the proposed legislation.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs were seen sleeping inside the Punjab Assembly on Monday night. They had staged a sit-in protest inside the Assembly for not receiving copies of the proposed legislation to be tabled in the special session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha against the Central farm laws.

“It’s 11 pm and AAP MLAs are protesting inside the Assembly because we have not been supplied with the copies of the proposed legislation. Punjab Government is breaking the Vidhan Sabha rules. According to the rules the copies should be supplied 15 days before,” said Harpal Cheema, Leader of Opposition, AAP.

“Captain Sahab (Captain Amarinder Singh) is playing a game along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is hatching a conspiracy against Punjab farmers. We will continue to protest until we get the copies,” he added.

Earlier this month, the Punjab unit of the Aam Aadmi Party protested against the recently enacted farm laws at Jantar Mantar here, which was also attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Earlier, in the 12th session of the 15th Punjab Vidhan Sabha concluded on August 28, 2020, in which a resolution was passed by the majority to reject the contentious farm ordinances viz, The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 besides the proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2020, promulgated by the Union Government.