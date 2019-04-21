Agra-Lucknow expressway accident: In a yet another road accident at Yamuna Expressway, at least seven people have been killed, and 34 have been injured on Sunday, April 22, 2019, near Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh. On its way from Delhi to Benaras, the private bus lost control and rammed into a truck on the expressway. The accident took place near 87 km milestone on the expressway. A crane has been installed at the accident site to undertake the relief work. Persons who were stuck inside the bus were saved after cutting the parts of the bus.

Agra-Lucknow expressway accident: At least seven people have been killed, and 34 injured on Sunday, April 22, 2019, in a yet another road accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, near Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh. The accident took place when a private bus lost control, on its way from Delhi to Benaras, and rammed into a truck on the expressway. Bodies stuck in the bus were rescued after cutting the parts of the bus. The incident took place near 87 km milestone on the expressway. Presently, the relief work in underway, and the police, including SP Ajay Shankar Roy, is working at the accident site. More details are awaited. However, the numbers of people killed are expected to rise. The accident site comes under the Karhal police station.

This is not the first time that an accident had taken place on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway. Prior to this, on April 5, two persons were killed after a truck overturned on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, Mainpuri district, Uttar Pradesh. A truck carrying rice sacks, caught fire after its diesel tank burst. Deceased was identified as driver Sukhram and cleaner Irfan.

7 dead and 34 injured after a bus rammed into a truck on Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Mainpuri pic.twitter.com/sBjWuaSzu1 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 21, 2019

Similarly, in 2018, two persons were killed on the expressway after a tourist bus rammed into nearby vehicles, including a police gypsy. This incident took place at a toll plaza. The bus was on its way from Muzaffarpur in Bihar to Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. The bus driver was arrested.

On February 19, 2019, at least seven people killed and three were severely injured when a speeding ambulance collided into a divider, and later, rammed into a car on another side of the road on the Yamuna Expressway. The ambulance on its way from Noida to Agra.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More