Amid heated debates around the farm bills, high level drama erupted in the Rajya Sabha as opposition members rushed to the Well of the House. The rule book was torn down, Deputy Chairman's microphone was snatched while the opposition was in uproar.

Rajya Sabha was adjourned for a brief time after a ruckus created by Opposition MPs opposing agriculture reform Bills on Sunday. TMC MP Derek O’Brien entered the well of the House and showed the rule book to Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, during a discussion in the House on agriculture Bills.

The ruckus was created when Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar was replying to the concerns raised by opposition MPs. Opposition MPs raised slogans against the government and some also throw out the papers in the Upper House.

The Bills being discussed are — Farmers’ and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. Both of them were passed by the Lower House with a voice vote a couple of days back.

Rajya Sabha passes the Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, amid protest by Opposition MPs https://t.co/JqGYfi8k4x — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2020

Rajya Sabha: Continuos sloganeering by Opposition MPs in the well of the House, against the agriculture Bills https://t.co/26hIPYMl6N pic.twitter.com/DH2jgj06Z0 — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2020

They have broken every rule of the Parliament. It was a historic day, in the worst sense of the word. They cut RSTV feed so the country couldn't see. They censored RSTV: TMC MP Derek O'Brien after uproar in the House on farm bills https://t.co/VltTgKOx5w — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2020

Rajya Sabha adjourned, following uproar in the House over agriculture bills. pic.twitter.com/xLHUMa8PTa — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2020

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP TKS Elangovan on Sunday said that the Bills on agriculture sector reform will turn farmers into slaves. Elangovan said in the Rajya Sabha that farmers who contribute at least 20 per cent to the total GDP of the country, would be turned into slaves by this Bill. He said that the Bill would not help farmers, it would kill the farmers and make them a commodity.

Earlier today, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar moved two agriculture Bills in the Upper House.

