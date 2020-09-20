Rajya Sabha was adjourned for a brief time after a ruckus created by Opposition MPs opposing agriculture reform Bills on Sunday. TMC MP Derek O’Brien entered the well of the House and showed the rule book to Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, during a discussion in the House on agriculture Bills.

The ruckus was created when Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar was replying to the concerns raised by opposition MPs. Opposition MPs raised slogans against the government and some also throw out the papers in the Upper House.

The Bills being discussed are — Farmers’ and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. Both of them were passed by the Lower House with a voice vote a couple of days back.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP TKS Elangovan on Sunday said that the Bills on agriculture sector reform will turn farmers into slaves. Elangovan said in the Rajya Sabha that farmers who contribute at least 20 per cent to the total GDP of the country, would be turned into slaves by this Bill. He said that the Bill would not help farmers, it would kill the farmers and make them a commodity.

Earlier today, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar moved two agriculture Bills in the Upper House.

