A Special CBI Court on Monday sent AgustaWestland middleman Christian Michel on a 5-day CBI remand. After his extradition from Dubai, the CBI had sought an extension of Michel’s custody, citing that the alleged middleman in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland chopper deal was not cooperating in the investigation. Earlier on December 5, the Patiala High Court had sent Michel to a five-day CBI custody.

