After Christian Michel, another accused in the AgustaWestland (AW) VVIP Helicopter scam, Rajiv Saxena was extradited to India from UAE on Wednesday. However, Saxena’s lawyers have alleged that he has been “extradited illegally” without any proceedings in the UAE. Saxena’s lawyers, Geeta Luthra and Prateek Yadav were quoted by ANI as saying that he was illegally extradited to India around 7 pm (IST).

Saxena’s lawyers also alleged that he was not even allowed to meet his family or lawyers or essential daily medicine. They added that he was boarded onto a private jet from a private terminal at Dubai International Airport.

India had earlier extradited Christian Michel, the British middleman who allegedly organised bribes in exchange for a 2007 contract for the purchase of 12 luxury VVIP helicopter to the tune of Rs 3,600 crore.

WHO IS RAJIV SAXENA?

Rajiv Saxena is a Dubai based businessman who runs a Consultancy and Chartered Accountant firm and is accused of routing $28 million of the $70 million through his company which was allegedly used to give bribes to Indian officials working in the Defence Ministry and Air Force.

Rest $42 million is reported to have been directly handled by Christian Michel to different political leaders in India. Apart from Michel 2 other middlemen, Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa, are being probed in the case.

