Delhi Court allows former Air Chief SP Tyagi to visit abroad: A Delhi base court mandated former Air Chief SP Tyagi, alleged to be involved in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case, by allowing him to visit his family abroad, media reports said. Rejecting the CBI’s contention that Mr Tyagi might utilise this opportunity to erase all the evidences against him in Italy and Switzerland, Special Judge Arvind Kumar allowed the accused to travel to the US, Canada and many European countries.

Earlier the investigation body had opposed to Mr Tyagi’s application to travel to Italy and Switzerland using his Schengen visa, citing possibility that he might use it to devour evidences against him which are yet to be scrutinised by the CBI, media reports said.

On September 2017, the probe agency had filed a charge sheet in the AgustaWeslend case in which it had named Mr Tyagi, who is the first chief of Indian Air Force, and a British national, alleged middleman Christian Michel. Nine others were also named in the charge sheet for taking kickback in the VVIP chopper deal.

In Februray 2010, the Congress-led government had signed a deal with UK-based helicopter manufacturing firm named AgustaWestland to buy 12 AW101 helicopters for IAF, the contract was worth Rs 3,600 crore.

3 years later, the deal hogged headlines when Italian police apprehended the CEO of Bruno Spagnolini and chairperson of the UK firm’s parent company Finmeccanica, Guiseppe Orsi, for giving kickbacks to win the VVIP chopper seal with the Indian Air Force.

Which resulted in a halt to the deal and an a probe by CBI. A year later, in 2014, the Congress government revoked the deal with AgustaWestland citing bribery allegations.

