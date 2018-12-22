AgustaWestland Case: The Delhi court is likely to pronounce verdict on Christian Michel's bail plea on Saturday. Christian Michel is the alleged middleman of the VVIP helicopter deal, who was extradited from the UAE. Earlier, the Delhi court had sent Christian Michel to 5-day CBI custody for interrogation and later extended it for another four days.

In the AgustaWestland helicopter deal case, a Delhi court will today hear the bail plea of the alleged middleman Christian Michel. On Wednesday, the court had extended his judicial custody till December 28. The accused in the VVIP helicopter deal was arrested from the UAR and extradited to India on December 4, 2018. Earlier, the Delhi court had sent Christian Michel to 5-day CBI custody for interrogation and later extended it for another four days.

Christian Michel, through his advocate Aljo K Joseph, told the court that he has been cooperating with the CBI from last several. On the basis of it, Augusta Westland helicopter deal alleged middleman has requested for the bail. In the plea, Christian Mitchel also sought leniency saying he has been suffering from dyslexia.

On the other side, CBI prosecutor D P Singh has opposed the application saying the accused is capable of tempering the probe. “Neither there was enough material from the Indian side, nor help was sought from or given by the Indian authorities. They were prosecuted and convicted earlier but later got acquitted only on technicalities. The foreign court order will not hold in Indian courts. It considers all the conspiracy, offence, but does not reach any conclusion,” D P Singh said.

