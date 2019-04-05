AgustaWestland Case: Middleman Christian Michel claims chargesheet naming Congress leader Ahmed Patel leaked to media: The chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Christain Michel, the alleged middleman arrested in the case related to the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal, has named senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel and one Mrs Gandhi, a report said. The chargesheet was filed before a court in Delhi on Thursday. It was reported that Michel during his questioning revealed that ‘AP’ abbreviates for Congress’ Ahmed Patel while ‘Fam’ stands for a family in a diary accessed by the ED.
Meanwhile, the Congress leader has dismissed all the allegations levelled against him citing them as “baseless, ridiculous and an election gimmick”, adding that he has faith in the judiciary. Christian Michel has reportedly claimed that the chargesheet was also leaked to the media that too before serving it to the accused or presenting it before the court.
Following the fact, the Delhi court has asked the ED to provide an answer for the allegations. The probe agency is expected to file a reply tomorrow.
