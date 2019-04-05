AgustaWestland Case: Christian Michel has reportedly claimed that the chargesheet was also leaked to the media that too before serving it to the accused or presenting it before the court. It was reported that Michel during his questioning revealed that 'AP' abbreviates for Congress' Ahmed Patel while 'Fam' stands for a family in a diary accessed by the ED.

AgustaWestland Case: Middleman Christian Michel claims chargesheet naming Congress leader Ahmed Patel leaked to media: The chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Christain Michel, the alleged middleman arrested in the case related to the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal, has named senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel and one Mrs Gandhi, a report said. The chargesheet was filed before a court in Delhi on Thursday. It was reported that Michel during his questioning revealed that ‘AP’ abbreviates for Congress’ Ahmed Patel while ‘Fam’ stands for a family in a diary accessed by the ED.

Meanwhile, the Congress leader has dismissed all the allegations levelled against him citing them as “baseless, ridiculous and an election gimmick”, adding that he has faith in the judiciary. Christian Michel has reportedly claimed that the chargesheet was also leaked to the media that too before serving it to the accused or presenting it before the court.

Following the fact, the Delhi court has asked the ED to provide an answer for the allegations. The probe agency is expected to file a reply tomorrow.

The first charge sheet was filed in the case in November 2014 against businessman Gautam Khaitan, his wife Ritu, Chandigarh-based firm Aeromatrix and two alleged Italian middlemen Gerosa and Haschke.

The charge sheet disclosed that the three alleged middlemen managed to make inroads into the Indian Air Force to influence and subvert the stand of the air force regarding reducing the service ceiling of helicopters from 6,000-metres to 4,500 metres in 2005 after which AgustaWestland became eligible to supply a dozen helicopters for VVIP flying duties.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More