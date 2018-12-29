The Patiala House court on Saturday extended the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of Christian Michel, the middleman in the AgustaWestland case, for seven more days. The ED had earlier demanded his custody to be extended by eight more days, however, the court extended only for 7 days.

Delhi’s Patiala House court on Saturday extended the Enforcement Directorate custody of Christian Michel, the middleman in the AgustaWestland case, for seven more days. The ED had earlier demanded his custody to be extended by eight more days, however, the court extended only for 7 days. During the court hearing, the Enforcement Directorate in the Patiala House court said that they need to decipher who is the big man is being referred to in the conversation between Christian Michel and other people.

The ED in the court said that they need to investigate who is the big man and another man referred to as R between Christian Michel and others conversation. However, Aljo K Joseph in the court said that his client was having some query and wanted to know about how legal response needs to be given.

According to the ED, Christian Michel was handing over a piece of paper to his lawyer while shaking hands with him. The probing agency said that when the paper was checked, it has some questions in which Congress veteran Sonia Gandhi’s name was mentioned. The ED also said that Christian Michel had mentioned Sonia Gandhi’s name while in custody and how his son, the present Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will become the next Prime Minister of the country.

Christian Michel, who has been accused over money laundering charges in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam, was recently extradited to India from United Arab Emirates (UAE). He was produced in Delhi Patlia House court, as the investigation in the Rs. 3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam is underway.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More