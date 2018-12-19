Delhi court sends Christian Michel to judicial custody till Dec 28 in AgustaWestland chopper scam: The CBI opposed counsel Aljo K Joseph's plea tooth and nail. It said the court shouldn't grant bail to Michel since his reach is so wide and he is so influential that he could try and remove evidence and he was making efforts to run away from Dubai just before his extradition. Earlier, the CBI had told the court that the alleged middleman is not cooperating in the probe.

Delhi court sends Christian Michel to judicial custody till Dec 28 in AgustaWestland chopper scam: Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Wednesday sent Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in the 3,600 crore AgustaWestland chopper scam, to judicial custody till December 28, 2018, the ANI reported on Wednesday. The court also reserved its order on bail plea of Michel for December 22, 2018.

Earlier in the day, Michel’s counsel Aljo K Joseph claimed the court should grant bail to his client on the basis of his poor health condition. Michel is suffering from Dyslexia and has become weak since he was also in custody in Dubai for 5 months on CBI’s request, the lawyer said. Joseph argued the court should grant bail to Michel because it has already granted bail to other accused in the VVIP Chopper scam case and there is no need to send him to judicial custody as he is cooperating in the case and the CBI has already questioned him five times in Dubai and for 15 days in Delhi.

The CBI opposed counsel Aljo K Joseph’s plea tooth and nail. It said the court shouldn’t grant bail to Michel since his reach is so wide and he is so influential that he could try and remove evidence and he was making efforts to run away from Dubai just before his extradition. Earlier, the CBI had told the court that the alleged middleman is not cooperating in the probe.

Michel was presented before Special Judge Arvind Kumar on the expiry of his four-day custody with the CBI. According to reports, the British national was extradited to India on December 4 from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

