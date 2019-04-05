AgustaWestland deal: Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Jaitley said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe has blown the lid of corruption of the Congress Party though it is trying hard to cover up its past mistakes. Jaitley said abbreviations like RG, AP, FAM were used to hide the identity of the people involved in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland scam.

Agusta-Westland deal: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday attacked the Congress, party president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi for their alleged involvement in the controversial Augusta-Westland VVIP chopper scam. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Jaitley said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe has blown the lid of corruption of the Congress Party though it is trying hard to cover up its past mistakes. Jaitley said abbreviations like RG, AP, FAM were used to hide the identity of the people involved in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland scam.

Questioning the stoic silence maintained by Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi over the irregularities in the VVIP chopper scam, Jaitley asked both Rahul and Sonia to explain the ‘sweetheart deal’ that was signed during the UPA rule. He said Congress’ charge of vendetta politics levelled against the BJP is baseless because the probe took place during UPA administration and the BJP has nothing to do with it.

The ED on Thursday claimed that a person with abbreviations ‘RG’ received Rs 50 crore from 2004 to 2016 in connection with the VVIP chopper deal. The sensational revelation was made by the ED while seeking the remand of accused Sushen Gupta in the AgustaWestland case.

The finance minister also alleged that money was transferred from Augusta Westland, the chopper manufacturer, to the bank accounts of Indian agencies through hawala rackets.

Addressing a rally in Dehradun, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said accused Sushen Gupta admitted that middlemen paid a huge amount of money to ‘RG’ (Rahul Gandhi, ‘AP’ (Ahmed Patel) and FAM (family). The abbreviation ‘RG’ finds mention in many pages as well as in pen drive data.

#WATCH PM in Dehradun: …helicopter ghotale ke dalaalon ne jin logon ko ghoos dene ki baat kahi hai usmein ek 'AP' hai, dusra 'FAM' hai. Issi chargesheet mein kaha gaya hai ki 'AP' ka matlab hai 'Ahmed Patel' aur 'FAM' ka matlab hai family. #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/f2VskwSC6i — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2019

It was reported that alleged middleman Christain Michel during his questioning revealed that ‘AP’ abbreviates for Congress’ Ahmed Patel while ‘Fam’ stands for a family in a diary accessed by the ED.

The chargesheet was filed before a court in Delhi on Thursday.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More