Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland chopper scam, will be brought to India tonight, reports said. On November 19, 2018, the Dubai court dismissed two pleas - Nos. 881 and 883 - filed by Michel's lawyer and decided to extradite the alleged middleman to India. Michel is expected to tell the names of Indian politicians on whose behalf he too the bribes.

Agusta Westland deal: Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland chopper scam, will be brought to India tonight, reports said. A court in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had issued orders to extradite Michel on September 19, 2018. Michel is expected to tell the names of Indian politicians on whose behalf he too the bribes. On November 19, 2018, the Dubai court dismissed two pleas – Nos. 881 and 883 – filed by Michel’s lawyer and decided to extradite the alleged middleman to India.

The petition was filed by Michel’s lawyer Bin Suwaidan’s who argued with the Dubai court that the entire case is politically motivated and Michel will be ill-treated by the Indian authorities. Michel, who is facing allegations of organising bribes in exchange for VVIP helicopters’ contracts, has boarded a private jet from Dubai and is expected to land in Delhi between 10:30 and 11:00 pm. Reports say that after coming to India, Michel is likely to be produced before the Patiala House Court in Delhi for custodial interrogation.

The case dates back to some 11 years when the Congress-led UPA government had signed a contract which involved the purchase of 12 luxury choppers from Finmeccanica that were to be used by top politicians like President, Prime Minister and former prime ministers. At least six years after the contract was signed, in 2013, the UPA government had scrapped the contract of procuring 12 VVIP choppers soon after the reports of bribe allegations surfaced.

Michel was arrested in February 2017 by the UAE and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed an FIR in the case on March 14, 2013. In the preliminary report, the CBI had named 13 people including Carlo Gerosa, Christian Michel, Guido Haschke, Finmeccanica officials Giuseppe Orsi and Bruno Spagnolini, who was previously associated with Aeromatrix and Praveen Bakshi and four companies — Finmeccanica, AgustaWestland, IDS Infotech and Aeromatrix — in the scam.

Earlier in June, the investigating agencies told the Delhi court that Michel had paid some 30 million Euros in small packages to several senior officials and he was in close contact with the Tyagi brothers while he was finalising the deal.

In July, CBI clarified that its team had not examined Michel in UAE after Michel’s alleged that Indian agencies were pressurising him to give statements against Sonia Gandhi if he wants to be freed from the criminal proceedings against him.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More