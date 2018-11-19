Agusta Westland deal: Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland chopper scam, is likely to be extradited to India soon, reports said on Monday. A court in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had issued orders to extradite Michel on September 19, 2018.

Agusta Westland deal: Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland chopper scam, is likely to extradited to India soon, reports said on Monday. A court in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had issued orders to extradite Michel on September 19, 2018. The Dubai Court has upheld its September order to extradite Michel to India, a copy of which had been accessed by Republic TV. Michel is expected to tell the names of Indian politicians on whose behalf he too the bribes.

Michel, who is facing allegations of organising bribes in exchange for VVIP helicopters’ contracts, is likely to spill the beans on his political contacts. The case dates back to some 11 years when the Congress-led UPA government had signed a contract which involved the purchase of 12 luxury choppers from Finmeccanica that were to be used by top politicians like President, Prime Minister and former prime ministers. At least six years after the contract was signed, in 2013, the UPA government had scrapped the contract of procuring 12 VVIP choppers soon after the reports of bribe allegations surfaced.

Michel was arrested in February 2017 by the UAE and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed an FIR in the case on March 14, 2013. In the preliminary report, the CBI had named 13 people including Carlo Gerosa, Christian Michel, Guido Haschke, Finmeccanica officials Giuseppe Orsi and Bruno Spagnolini, who was previously associated with Aeromatrix and Praveen Bakshi and four companies — Finmeccanica, AgustaWestland, IDS Infotech and Aeromatrix — in the scam.

Earlier in June, the investigating agencies told the Delhi court that Michel had paid some 30 million Euros in small packages to several senior officials and he was in close contact with the Tyagi brothers while he was finalising the deal.

In July, CBI clarified that its team had not examined Michel in UAE after Michel’s alleged that Indian agencies were pressurising him to give statements against Sonia Gandhi if he wants to be freed from the criminal proceedings against him.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More