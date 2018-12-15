AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case: The Centre Bureau of Investigation on Saturday made a startling claim before a Delhi court that alleged middleman in AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam, Christian Michel, has admitted that he paid Rs 92.3 lakh to Air Force officials as kickbacks which influenced the bidding process of VVIP helicopters. The court has granted further four-day custody to CBI to interrogate Christian Michel in VVIP chopper scam.

AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case: The Centre Bureau of Investigation on Saturday made a startling claim before a Delhi court that alleged middleman in AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam, Christian Michel, has admitted that he paid Rs 92.3 lakh to Air Force officials as kickbacks which influenced the bidding process of VVIP helicopters. The choppers were supposed to be used for flying President, Prime Minister and other Cabinet ministers. The court has granted further four-day custody to CBI to interrogate Christian Michel in VVIP chopper scam. He was produced before the court after the expiry of his five-day CBI remand.

Michel’s lawyer Rosemary Patrizi told the court that she has some more documents regarding the case that she wants to submit in the court, however, the court refused to allow lawyer Rosemary to meet Christian Michel in CBI custody, along with Aljo K Joseph, the lawyer representing Christian Michel. She was earlier allowed to talk to Michel for 10 minutes after she argued in the court that she had represented him for almost five years in Italy and Switzerland. However, the CBI raised questions on her credentials.

The premier investigative agency had sought five-day custody of Michel to grill him. The CBI while seeking Michel’s further custody said it wants to take Michel to Mumbai to confront him with some documents and witnesses at Pawan Hans related to 18.4 million Euro contract. A case dairy was also submitted in Delhi’s Patiala House Court.

The CBI told the court that Michel’s meetings were held at Sainik Farm. The agency also submitted details of Tyagi brothers before the court. Christian Michel was brought to India on December 4 following his extradition by the UAE.

