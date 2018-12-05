AgustaWestland scam: The Indian Youth Congress on Wednesday sacked Aljo K Joseph, the lawyer representing VVIP chopper scam middleman Christain Michel. In a press release released by the IYC, the party noted that Joseph did not consult the Youth Congress before appearing in the case.

The Indian Youth Congress on Wednesday sacked Aljo K Joseph, the lawyer representing VVIP chopper scam middleman Christain Michel. In a press release released by the IYC, the party noted that Joseph did not consult the Youth Congress before appearing in the case. It further stated that the IYC doesn’t endorse such actions, thus has removed Aljo from IYC’s Legal Department and expelled him from the party with an immediate effect. The letter was signed by Amrish Ranjan Pandey, National Spokesperson, Indian Youth Congress.

Earlier in the day, Joseph has confirmed that he holds a position in IYC’s legal department, however, he further said that his association with Congress and Michel are two separate things. He further refuted allegations of association with the Congress in connection with the case. Also, Joseph was seen meeting Congress General Secretary Deepak Babaria at Congress headquarters after he appeared in Delhi’s Patiala Court, which raised the question mark on the transparency policy of the party.

Amrish Ranjan Pandey, IYC, Spox: Aljo K Joseph appeared in his personal capacity. He didn't consult Youth Congress before appearing in the case. IYC does NOT endorse such actions.IYC has removed Aljo Joseph from IYC’s Legal Dept&expelled him from the party with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/Vo5xJ5F8ok — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2018

The matter came to light after Suresh Nakhua, Spokesperson of the BJP’s Mumbai unit, posted a tweet highlighting that Christian Michel’s lawyer, Joseph was national in charge of the legal department of Indian Youth Congress.

Earlier on Tuesday, a Dubai court has sent Christian Michel to India, where he was taken into a five-day CBI custody. The premier investigation agency has alredy informed the family of Michel that he has been extradited to India in connection with the AgustaWestland case.

The case pertains to the alleged money laundering in the Rs 3,600-crore deal through many channels to favour UK-based AgustaWestland. The deal was signed in 2010 when the UPA government led by Manmohan Singh was in power. It was a Rs 3,546 crore contract to supply 12 AW-101 helicopters to the IAF. The choppers were supposed to fly VVIPs including Prime Minister, President, former PMs and Cabinet ministers.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More