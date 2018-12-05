AgustaWestland scam: After the extradition of VVIP chopper scam middleman Christain Michel from Dubai to India, the Congress has embroiled in a major controversy as the legal cell head of its youth wing Aljo K Joseph appearing for the prime accused in AgustaWestland deal. While the Congress pleads innocence in the entire issue, the appearance of its legal cell chief puts a question mark on the transparency policy of the party.

AgustaWestland scam: After the extradition of VVIP chopper scam middleman Christain Michel from Dubai to India, the Congress has embroiled in a major controversy as the legal cell head of its youth wing Aljo K Joseph appearing for the prime accused in AgustaWestland deal. While the Congress pleads innocence in the entire issue, the appearance of its legal cell chief puts a question mark on the transparency policy of the party. Aljo K Joseph said he appeared for Michel in his professional capacity as he is an actively practising advocate. He further said his association with the Congress and Michel are separate and it has nothing to do with the party-led by Rahul Gandhi.

After appearing in Delhi’s Patiala House Court, Michel’s lawyer met Congress General Secretary Deepak Babaria at Congress headquarters in the national capital. When asked what position he holds in the Congress party, he confirmed that he is the National Incharge for Indian Youth Congress legal department. Meanwhile, the Narendra Modi government has said it has no objections to give consular access to UK High Commission for Christian Michel, who is a British citizen.

A special CBI Special Court had sent Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland chopper deal, to five-day CBI custody.

Earlier in the day, Congress president Rahul Gandhi ducked a question on Rs 3,660 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam and questioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should explain why he gave Rs 30,000 crore to Anil Ambani in Rafale deal. The premier investigative agency has informed the family of Christain Michel that he has been extradited to India in connection with AgustaWestland case.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More