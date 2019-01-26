ED arrests advocate Gautam Khaitan on black money charges in AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had accused 34 Indian and foreign individuals and companies, including ex-IAF chief SP Tyagi, Italian middlemen Carlo Gerosa and Guido Haschke, lawyer Gautam Khaitan and Finmeccanica, the parent company of AgustaWestland, of money laundering.

Advocate Gautam Khaitan, an accused in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Black Money Act. The Central Bureau of Investigation had named four Indians including Khaitan in its charge sheet.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had on July 18 accused 34 Indian and foreign individuals and companies, including ex-IAF chief SP Tyagi, Italian middlemen Carlo Gerosa and Guido Haschke, lawyer Gautam Khaitan and Finmeccanica, the parent company of AgustaWestland, of money laundering. Tyagi’s cousins Rajiv Tyagi and Sanjeev Tyagi, advocate Gautam Khaitan’s wife Ritu Khaitan, Rajeev Saxena and his wife Shivani Saxena were also named in the ED chargesheet.

