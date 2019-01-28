Enforcement Directorate gets 5-day custody of Gautam Khaitan in AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case: During the hearing inside the Patiala House Court, the ED had said that Khaitan is running less of a law firm and more of a money laundering business and his custody is necessary as the agency needs to ask him several quest

ED gets 5-day custody of Gautam Khaitan in AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case: Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Monday granted five-day custody of advocate Gautam Khaitan to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case, reports said. Earlier, the court had granted two-day custody of Khaitan to the ED.

Khaitan, an accused in the case, was placed under arrest on Friday night under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with a fresh case of possession of black money. The Central Bureau of Investigation had named four Indians including Khaitan in its charge sheet.

During the hearing inside the Patiala House Court, the ED had said that Khaitan is running less of a law firm and more of a money laundering business and his custody is necessary as the agency needs to ask him several questions.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had on July 18, 2018, accused 34 Indian and foreign individuals and companies, including ex-IAF chief SP Tyagi, Italian middlemen Carlo Gerosa and Guido Haschke, lawyer Gautam Khaitan and Finmeccanica, the parent company of AgustaWestland, of money laundering. Tyagi’s cousins Rajiv Tyagi and Sanjeev Tyagi, advocate Gautam Khaitan’s wife Ritu Khaitan, Rajeev Saxena and his wife Shivani Saxena were also named in the ED chargesheet.

