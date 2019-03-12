AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal: On January 5, the Enforcement Directorate had told a Delhi court that Michel's role has allegedly surfaced in other deals as well. Michel, who is in judicial custody till February 26, is accused of having played a key role in Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland deal which was finalised when Manmohan Singh was Prime Minister.

AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal: A CBI court in Delhi on Tuesday allowed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to further question alleged middleman Christian Michel in the controversial AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal. The ED had submitted an application seeking permission to allow its officers to question Christian Michel on Wednesday and Thursday. Christian Michel, who is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail, is accused of having played a key role in Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland deal which was finalised when Manmohan Singh was Prime Minister.

CBI court also sought a detailed report with all records from Tihar Jail authorities on allegations made by Christian Michel that he was tortured in the jail. Court also sought recording of CCTV of last 5 days from the jail authorities.

On January 5, the Enforcement Directorate had told a Delhi court that Michel’s role has allegedly surfaced in other deals as well. He is in judicial custody till February 26.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Raveesh Kumar had said the British High Commission in India was granted consular access to Christian Michel in AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case.

