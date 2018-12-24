AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam: Delhi's Patiala House court allows ex-IAF chief S P Tyagi, Sanjeev Saxena to travel abroad: Sanjeev Saxena, who is the Director of Matrix Holdings Dubai, was arrested by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 in connection with the case after his name was added in the third supplementary complaint filed in 2018. Both Sanjeev and his wife Shivani Saxena are named in the ED chargesheet.

Agusta Westland case: Delhi’s Patiala House court on Monday allowed SP Tyagi and Sanjeev Tyagi, both accused in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam case, to travel abroad based on conditions. Conditions for travelling will be conveyed when the order copy is served shortly. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had on July 18 accused 34 Indian and foreign individuals and companies, including ex-IAF chief SP Tyagi, Italian middlemen Carlo Gerosa and Guido Haschke, lawyer Gautam Khaitan and Finmeccanica, the parent company of AgustaWestland, of money laundering. Tyagi’s cousins Rajiv Tyagi and Sanjeev Tyagi, advocate Gautam Khaitan’s wife Ritu Khaitan, Rajeev Saxena and his wife Shivani Saxena were also named in the ED chargesheet.

Sanjeev Saxena, who is the Director of Matrix Holdings Dubai, was arrested by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 in connection with the case after his name was added in the third supplementary complaint filed in 2018. Both Sanjeev and his wife Shivani Saxena are named in the ED chargesheet. On January 17, 2018, Saxena had moved the court against the cancellation of the ED warrant. The ED had earlier attached properties worth Rs 10 crore and freezed shares worth more than Rs 150 crore belonging to the Tyagi brothers, Gautam Khaitan, Gerosa, Haschke, Dubai-based UK national Christian Michel and Rajiv Saxena.

On September 12, 2018, Special judge Arvind Kumar had granted bail to former Air Force Chief S P Tyagi and his cousins Sanjeev Tyagi alias Julie, Rajeev Tyagi alias Dosa and Sandeep Tyagi alias Kuki on personal bonds of Rs 1 lakh each with one surety of the like amount. In June, the investigating agencies had told the Delhi court that Michel had paid some 30 million Euros in small packages to several senior officials and he was in close contact with the Tyagi brothers while he was finalising the deal.

The AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam dates back to some 11 years when the Congress-led UPA government had signed a contract which involved the purchase of 12 luxury choppers from Finmeccanica to ferry VVIPs like President, Prime Minister and former prime ministers. At least six years after the contract was signed, in 2013, the UPA government scrapped the contract with AgustaWestland for supplying 12 AW-101 VVIP choppers to the IAF over the alleged breach of contractual obligations and charges of kickbacks of Rs 423 crore paid by it to secure the deal.

