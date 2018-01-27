Ahead of budget session of Parliament, 2 all party meets will be held on Sunday. In which, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar has called for an all-party meeting at 4 pm, and Speaker Sumitra Mahajan will hold a meeting at 7.30 pm, which will be followed by dinner. The Union Budget will be tabled on February 1. The session will go into a break on February 9. The second phase of the Budget Session will start on March 5 and conclude on April 6.

Two all-party meetings will be held on Sunday, ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament which is due to start on Monday, government sources said on Saturday. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar has called for an all-party meeting at 4.00 p.m., and Speaker Sumitra Mahajan will hold a meeting at 7.30 p.m, which will be followed by dinner, sources said. The Budget Session will start on Monday with President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to a joint sitting of the two Houses. This will be Kovind’s first address to a joint sitting of Parliament since he took over as the President.

The Union Budget will be tabled on February 1. The session will go into a break on February 9. The second phase of the Budget Session will start on March 5 and conclude on April 6. The session is likely to see important bills, including one for the commission for backward classes and another on Triple Talaq. While The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill was stuck in the Rajya Sabha after getting passed in the Lok Sabha, the Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill, 2017, which proposes constitutional status for the OBC Commission, could not be passed in the Lok Sabha. The government had tabled the bill in the Lok Sabha with an amendment alternative to the amendment made by the Rajya Sabha.

Earlier on Monday, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley held a pre-budget session with a group of economists in connection with the forthcoming Union Budget 2018-19. Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia was also present at the session. Earlier, the Finance Minister held meeting with stakeholders from the agriculture sector, industry and business segments, and trade unions.