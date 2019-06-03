Arvind Kejriwal okays free travel for women in Delhi Metro, DTC buses: AAP leader Manish Sisodia says women in Delhi should be allowed to travel free of cost because Delhi Metro is a necessity, not a luxury, for them. The elections to the Delhi Assembly are due in 2020 and the AAP was decimated in all 7 seats from Delhi to the Lok Sabha.

Arvind Kejriwal okays free travel for women in Metro, DTC buses: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said women passengers will be allowed to travel free of cost on all Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses, cluster buses and metro trains in the national capital. Arvind Kejriwal’s declaration came after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) poor show in the recently concluded 2019 Lok Sabha Elections in Delhi. The government is a 50 per cent equity partner in Delhi Metro along with Centre.

Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot had held a meeting with the senior officials of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in this regard. However, neither the DMRC nor the Centre has issued a statement in this regard. The Delhi chief minister’s decision to allow women travel on metro trains free of cost could pose a major challenge for the DMRC as it will have to shoulder the huge financial burden and handle the additional pressure of sudden spurt in ridership. The cluster buses may face similar issues. However, AAP leader Manish Sisodia says the women in Delhi should be allowed to travel free of cost as Delhi Metro is a necessity, not a luxury, for them.

Earlier, the AAP government had claimed that it would reduce Metro fares by 25-30 per cent if it is given the full control over Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

With an eye on the 2020 assembly elections, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced free travel for women in Delhi Metro, DTC and cluster buses. Before coming to power Kejriwal had announced to wave off electricity and water bills.

