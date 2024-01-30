Ahead of Elections, Nadda to Lead BJP General Secretaries' Meeting at His Residence Today

BJP’s National President JP Nadda is set to lead a meeting of the party’s national general secretaries at 8 pm on Tuesday, with discussions centered around the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and the BJP’s ‘Gaao Chalo Abhiyan.’ Eyeing the crucial electoral battle, the BJP plans the ‘Gaao Chalo Abhiyan’ from February 4 to 11. During this campaign, BJP workers, designated as ‘pravasi karyakartas,’ will be deployed to districts beyond their native areas, spending 24 hours at booths across 7 lakh villages and cities. The party aims to showcase its development work and deepen engagement with people, fostering trust and electoral support. Local party cadres will execute plans to reach beyond core voters, reviewing voter lists, encouraging people to volunteer through the ‘NaMo’ app, and evaluating past election results. The party will collaborate with local NGOs and self-help groups in this outreach process. Slogans for the Gaon Chalo campaign include ‘Ghar-Ghar phochayenge Modi ka Sandesh, Aage badega Gaaon, aage badega Desh’ (Modi’s message will reach every home; the village will progress, and so will the country).