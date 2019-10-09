Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday said India and Pakistan should resolve Kashmir issue via dialogue reiterating that, if required, China would back Islamabad on core issues.

China has yet another time taken a stand on Kashmir issue, this time calling it an internal matter between India and Pakistan. The country has so far been maintaining its support for Pakistan as recently it asserted that Fundamental rights of Kashmiris should not be suppressed and categorically extended support to the country.

In a diplomatic twist, China on Tuesday suggested both New Delhi and Islamabad resolve the Kashmir issue amicably. The statement came days ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to India.

Now in another statement, China has said it was keeping an eye on the developments on Kashmir issue and would back Pakistan on issues related to its core interest.

Xinhua News Agency reported that President Xi has told Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan that right and wrong of the situation in Kashmir was evident and that both India and Pakistan should resolve the issues via dialogue.

The Chinese President is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a two-day informal summit in Chennai where the two leaders would discuss issues of regional and bilateral significance.

Xi will be meeting PM Modi in Chennai on October 11 and October 12 for the informal summit that will focus on India-China Closer Development Partnership with the two leaders focusing on discussions vis-a-vis global importance.

On Tuesday, China also invited Pakistan PM Imran Khan with Premier Li Keqiang assuring Khan that the country would support Pakistan in protecting its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Earlier China, which is Pakistan’s all-weather friend, had asserted that both India and Pakistan should resort to diplomacy to resolve escalating tensions in the wake of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status suspension.

This will be Jinping’s second visit to India when he starts his two-day tour on October 11. He will be reaching Mamallapuram in Chennai where he will be discussing trade and border issues with PM Modi.

