These universities are yet to get final approval from the Univesity Grants Commission due to the IB note. Last July, the IoE tag for Reliance Foundation's Jio Institute had triggered a controvery as the infrastructure for the university is yet to be built. On this latest report, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh criticised the Modi government.

Various higher education institutions, including Ashoka University, Azim Premji, OP Univesity, are facing the brunt of the Modi government, just because Intelligence Bureau says these institutions are associated with those who have been critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. The listed private universities are being kept away from the Institute of Eminence (IoE) status since these institutions are associated with those who have been critical of the current government at the Centre. An expert panel headed by former chief election commissioner N Gopalaswami – Empowered Expert Committee- had recommended these universities to the Centre for the Institute of Eminence status. KREA, Ashoka, Azim Premji, OP Jindal are among the nine universities whose EoS status have been delayed.

The universities with IoE status will get Rs 1,0000 in funding from the government over a period of 5 years, while private ones will get complete autonomy from regulators, reports said.

On this latest report, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh criticised the Modi government. He said IoE should be judged on their academic excellence rather than political affiliations or thoughts of their patrons.

With Lok Sabha elections around the corner – which may be held in April or May this year – IB’s observations about these institutions have supported Opposition charges that the Modi government interferes in higher educational institutions.

