The Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, May 19, urged the prime minister to set up a dedicated defence industry corridor also set up an aeronautical university in the state. The letter comes after the BJP incharge of Odisha Arun Singh announced that Modi marking 4 years of the BJP government in the Centre.

Meanwhile, marking 4 years of the BJP government in the Centre, party incharge for Odisha Arun Singh on Saturday announced that PM Modi will visit the state

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state, the Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik on Saturday, May 19 in a letter urged the PM to constitute a defence industry corridor and an aeronautical university. In his letter, Patnaik said that Odisha had a comprehensive ecosystem and is a state full of art industrial infrastructure facilities. “The state is also in advanced stages of promulgating a dedicated defence and aerospace manufacturing policy to promote cluster-based development of the industry,” he said.

Looking at the uniqueness of the state, he said, the overall cost of production of defence and aerospace products would be very competitive and under these circumstances he requested the PM to set up defence industry corridor in the state and added that aeronautical university should be set up in collaboration with the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in order to bolster the skill and R&D ecosystem.

ALSO READ: PM Modi to mark 4 years in power in Odisha

Meanwhile, marking 4 years of the BJP government in the Centre, party incharge of Odisha Arun Singh on Saturday announced that PM Modi will visit the state. He further went to say that huge celebrations are being planned ahead of his visit. Addressing at a press conference, Singh said PM Modi will also visit Jagannath temple and pay homage to other important places in the state.

Narendra Modi became the 15th Prime Minister of India after the saffron party won by massive vote share in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. In the past elections, the BJP witnessed resounding victories in many states, sweeping the Indian map.

ALSO READ: Odisha sisters accuse police of thrashing them through a video, probe ordered

ALSO READ: Odisha temple breaks 400-year-old tradition, allows men to touch deities

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App