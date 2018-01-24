Ahead of the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali most awaited film starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor, the state administration in Haryana have banned protests, people gathering in large number near cinema halls with a radius of 200 meters under section 144. Meanwhile, Gujarat's Ahmedabad witnessed fresh protests against Padmaavat's release on Tuesday after shops inside a mall, vehicles parked at public places were vandalised by angry protesters. However, the police was able to control the mob who were disturbing law and order in the state and creating a security concern for the people planning to watch the forthcoming film.

Concerned about the law and order situation in Haryana just a day ahead of the film Padmaavat’s release, the state administration in Gurugram are keeping a close watch on protesters and people gatherings in large number. The state administration has banned protests and large gathering within 200 meters of cinema hall under Section 144. Earlier on January 22, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had said that it was good if theatre owners have decided not to screen the film but those going ahead with the screening will be provided security.

Meanwhile, just a day before the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s historical period drama Padmaavat, starring Bollywood queen Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, a concern for the security of the people, moviegoers is surrounding the authorities after fresh protests were witnessed in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on Monday. Angry people who were protesting against the release of Padmaavat in the state vandalised movie theatre, shops inside a mall, and also damaged vehicles parked at public places. As per reports, people protesting against film’s release damaged many two-wheelers that belonged to a food chain in Ahmedabad.

Attempting to control the protesters, the police acted strictly and dispersed the mob. The Supreme Court on Tuesday once again reiterated its previous stand that Padmaavat will be released in all states after a number of states had asked the top court to consider their request citing law and order situation. Giving their reaction after the Supreme Court’s decision, the agitating Karni Sena, which had threatened a number of times against the release of the film Padmaavat, said that it was disappointed after Supreme Court’s decision.

However, in a relief of for film director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Tuesday said it would maintain a vigil outside cinemas where the controversial film ‘Padmaavat’ is slated for release. MNS General Secretary Shalini Thackeray said that if the Supreme Court and the Central Board of Film Certification had cleared the film, “it is wrong to protest against its release”. Thackeray, also the Executive President of the Maharashtra Navnirman Chitrapat Karmachari Sena (MNCKS), reiterated that the party will ensure there are no obstacles to the film’s release and screening in Mumbai and elsewhere in Maharashtra.