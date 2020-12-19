The meeting would not be held between just the rebels and Sonia Gandhi, other senior Congress leaders will also be present during the meeting. Election strategies and alliances for Tamil Nadu & West Bengal elections, Farm Acts and party's internal elections will also be discussed.

Ahead of the party’s internal elections, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday is scheduled to meet the rebel leaders of the party who had earlier written a letter demanding a party overhaul. Sonia Gandhi will hold a series of meetings on Saturday and Sunday. Other than the party’s overhaul issue, several other issues concerning the party have been kept on the meeting’s agenda.

Leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad and party’s deputy leader in the upper house, Anand Sharma are also among the 23 letter-writers. Sources suggest that Madhya Pradesh’s former Chief Minister Kamalnath has played a significant role in arranging this meeting.

There are no reports on whether or not Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would be a part of this series of meetings. However, the meeting would not be held between just the rebels and Gandhi, other senior Congress leaders will also be present during the meeting. Election strategies and alliances for Tamil Nadu & West Bengal elections, Farm Acts and party’s internal elections will also be discussed.

Ahead of today’s meeting, Congress party on Friday stated that Rahul Gandhi would be the right person to lead the Congress party in the future. Sources confirmed that senior leaders of the party, Kamal Nath and P Chidambaram will also be a part of today’s meeting.

