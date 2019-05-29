Ahead of Swearing-in ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with BJP president Amit Shah. As per reports, the two leaders discussed the contours of the new government. PM Narendra Modi is taking his second oath tomorrow at the Rashtrapati Bhawan at 7 pm as the Prime Minister. Along with PmNarendra Modi, his council of ministers will also take oath at the Rashtrapati Bhawan that will be attended by world leaders, celebrities and politicians.

The two leaders are believed to have discussed the new names of ministers who might get inducted in the cabinet. They might have also discussed the choices of ministerial berths and portfolios. The meeting, which lasted around three hours, also assumes as there is a buzz regarding Amit Shah may join the government and left the party job to JP Nadda.

