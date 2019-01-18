West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is all set to lead a mega opposition rally in Kolkata on Saturday. Congress scion Rahul Gandhi on Friday wrote to Trinamool Congress chief and extended his support. The rally is being seen as a mega rally against the BJP ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Ahead of the mega opposition rally organised by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata, Congress scion Rahul Gandhi on Friday wrote to Trinamool Congress chief to extend his support to the mega rally scheduled to take place on Saturday. However, the Congress president and his mother Sonia Gandhi will not attend the mega rally. It will be senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge who will represent the party in the rally. While extending his support to the mega rally, the Congress chief said that the gathering of parties against the BJP will send a powerful message of a united India.

In a scathing attack at the Modi government, Rahul asserted that the powerful are encouraged by millions of Indians who are angered and disappointed over the false promises and lies peddled by the BJP government. He added that these forces have also come to existence by a hope of new tomorrow promising a new India where the voice of every individual will be heard irrespective of their religion, economic, status or region.

Congress President @RahulGandhi writes to @MamataOfficial to extend his support & send a powerful message of a united India. pic.twitter.com/bf9taiTxle — Congress (@INCIndia) January 18, 2019

While commending the people of Bengal, Gandhi said that it is the great people of Bengal who have historically been at the forefront of defending ideals.

The Congress leader also noted that the Opposition has finally figured out that in a bid to defend true nationalism and development, it is the idea of social justice, secularism and democracy that can come into play.

