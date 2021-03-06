Ahead of the upcoming elections in Tamil Nadu, the AIAMDK and the BJP have established an alliance whereby the ruling AIADMK has revealed that it would be allocating 20 Assembly constituencies to the BJP.

The ruling AIADMK has revealed that it would be allocating 20 Assembly constituencies to the BJP for the elections along the Kanyakumari Parliamentary Constituency for the April 6 election. The agreement was signed between Chief Minister Edpaddi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, BJP national general secretary in-charge of party affairs in Tamil Nadu CT Ravi and BJP State president L Murugan. Earlier in the day, the DMK had signed a deal with the CPI, the fourth ally which engaged in a seat-sharing agreement.

Even on Friday, the identification of constituencies was underway as well as fixing the number of seats. Nonetheless, PMK leaders had been holding talks on identification of the seats with the AIAMDK. It is believed that the agreement had been signed just before the end of Sapthami Tithi at midnight as the days following it are regarded as inauspicious. It is no doubt that a larger number of seats had been expected by BJP and had been engaging a bargain from February 28, after which seat-sharing talks had began in the presence of the Home Minister, Amit Shah.

It was earlier in the day that the list of its candidates were released, including Palaniswami and Panseveeram. Out of the total 234 seats, AIAMDK has allocated 43 of them to BJP and PMK. The AIAMDK plans to contest at least 70 seats, whereas the DMDK has been demanding 25 seats. The AIAMDK is believed to have put forward the view that 15 Assembly seats and one Rajya Sabha seat could be allocated to the party, although it is still left to allocate seats to Tamil Mahila Congress which is led by GK Vasan and three other parties.

Also Read: ‘India more developed than Pakistan’, concedes Imran Khan

Also Read: China gears for annual parliamentary meet: Here’s what to expect