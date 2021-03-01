DMK President MK Stalin who turned 68 years today was seen paying floral tribute to his father and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi's at his memorial in Chennai on his birthday. MK Stalin earlier formally expressed his willingness to the party to contest from the Kolathur constituency in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday extended birthday wishes to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin. Considered as an important battleground for both national and regional political parties, Tamil Nadu will be seeing a fierce tussle between Congress-DMK and ruling BJP-AIADMK alliance.

Stalin also paid tribute to the party founder and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, CN Annadurai at Anna Memorial. MK Stalin on Sunday earlier formally expressed his willingness to the party to contest from the Kolathur constituency in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly election. Stalin submitted a formal letter at the DMK headquarter to the party’s election committee. The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Friday that Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6.

In the battle race for the polls, recently BJP Yuva Morcha chief Tejasvi Surya asked people to unitedly defeat MK Stalin’s party. Slamming Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) as “anti-Hindu”, Surya said DMK represents a bad ideology that is anti-Hindu. Even before the Election Commission of India announced the dates for the upcoming assembly polls, the Tamil Nadu assembly on Friday passed a bill to provide a 10.5 per cent of special reservation for the Vanniyar community in educational institutions and in the appointment of posts in services under the state.

Further attacking Surya said that for the DMK, the family is the party while for the BJP, the party is the family. Surya condemning the party alleged how the DMK when in power tried to attack Hindu institutions and beliefs but similarly once not in power immediately sell Hindu votes.